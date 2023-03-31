At least 35 people died on Thursday in Indore, central India, following the collapse of the floor of a Hindu temple, where they were to pray: they fell into a well connected to the public water network, according to local media deep about 15 meters, which had been clumsily covered only with a series of tiles placed on a metal grid. In the temple there were mainly women and children, who were celebrating Ram Navami, a Hindu festival: according to the police, the floor would have collapsed due to the weight of the many people standing on it.

When the floor collapsed, the well was full of water for a few meters deep: rescuers managed to pull 18 of the fallen people out, most of whom were taken to hospital. The interior minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Indian state in which Indore is located, said that an investigation had been opened to establish possible responsibilities for what happened and that the families of the dead people will be compensated.