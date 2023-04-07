At least 50 people have been killed in two armed attacks in Benue state in south-central Nigeria. The attacks took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the same place, a market in the village of Umogidi, but the local police only reported it on Thursday: three people were killed in the first, at least 47 in the second. The causes and perpetrators of the attacks, but the local authorities believe that they are connected and that they may concern the frequent clashes between shepherds and farmers in the area, which take place above all over land disputes: the shepherds claim the possibility of letting their cattle graze on the cultivated fields , while farmers complain that animals will ruin the crop.