At least 6 people died in a pileup caused by a sand and dust storm in Illinois

At least 6 people have died and more than 30 have been injured due to a collision caused by a sand and dust storm south of Springfield, Illinois, USA. Videos of the rear-end collision released online show dozens of cars and trucks stranded on the I55 highway, where dirt and dust blown up by strong winds had severely reduced visibility. Traffic was blocked in both directions along a stretch of approximately 45 kilometers.

A total of 72 cars and trucks were involved in the pile-up, state police said, two of which caught fire. 37 people were transported to hospital, some of them in serious condition.