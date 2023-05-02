Home » At least 6 people died in a pileup caused by a sand and dust storm in Illinois
World

At least 6 people died in a pileup caused by a sand and dust storm in Illinois

by admin
At least 6 people died in a pileup caused by a sand and dust storm in Illinois

At least 6 people have died and more than 30 have been injured due to a collision caused by a sand and dust storm south of Springfield, Illinois, USA. Videos of the rear-end collision released online show dozens of cars and trucks stranded on the I55 highway, where dirt and dust blown up by strong winds had severely reduced visibility. Traffic was blocked in both directions along a stretch of approximately 45 kilometers.

A total of 72 cars and trucks were involved in the pile-up, state police said, two of which caught fire. 37 people were transported to hospital, some of them in serious condition.

See also  Nyt, US to allies: Putin considers military action in Ukraine

You may also like

Charlie Cunningham, critic of his album Frame (2023)

Anđela Đuričić begs fans for things | Fun

Australian government wants to ban ‘recreational’ e-cigarettes

The latest battle situation: Crimea oil depot was...

Paris, police disperse protesters with water cannons –...

Young dies in an accident, pain and condolences...

Iglú, review of his album Between a dream...

Hollywood skips the salary negotiation: screenwriters on strike

Pope’s in-flight press conference: Holy See will help...

Farewell to Jan-Paul Pouliquen: French creator of “civil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy