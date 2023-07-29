At least nine people have died in a fireworks warehouse explosion in Thailand

At least nine people have died in a fireworks warehouse explosion in a market in Narathiwat province in southern Thailand. The explosion took place in Su-ngai Kolok, near the border with Malaysia, and according to an initial reconstruction by the local authorities it was caused by a “technical error” during some construction works in the area. About 115 people were injured in the accident.

In Thailand, the safety measures applied in the construction sector are insufficient, and accidents of this type occur with a certain frequency. Just a few weeks ago, two people were killed and 11 others were injured in the collapse of a bridge under construction in the capital, Bangkok.

