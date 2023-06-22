At least three people have died in a tornado in Matador, Texas

There was a strong storm in Texas, USA on Wednesday, which has caused a tornado and the deaths of at least three people in Matador in the upstate part. Searches are underway to locate any people injured or trapped in damaged buildings – the storm destroyed several homes and rescue personnel have already pulled some people out of the rubble. The tornado also caused extensive power outages, not only in Matador but throughout Texas.

Tornadoes were also reported Wednesday in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Three more people died in Texas last week in another strong tornado that also injured dozens.

