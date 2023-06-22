Home » At least three people have died in a tornado in Matador, Texas
World

At least three people have died in a tornado in Matador, Texas

by admin
At least three people have died in a tornado in Matador, Texas

There was a strong storm in Texas, USA on Wednesday, which has caused a tornado and the deaths of at least three people in Matador in the upstate part. Searches are underway to locate any people injured or trapped in damaged buildings – the storm destroyed several homes and rescue personnel have already pulled some people out of the rubble. The tornado also caused extensive power outages, not only in Matador but throughout Texas.

Tornadoes were also reported Wednesday in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Three more people died in Texas last week in another strong tornado that also injured dozens.

See also  Usa, the specter of recession. 60% of CEOs expect it within 18 months

You may also like

The passengers of the Titan submarine could suffer...

Udinese – Florian Thauvin out, substitute ready /...

Pivo Ilona Maska | Magazine

Accommodation reservations on the Croatian coast are cancelled...

ȼй©ˮĞȾ ȴơɰȫá–

“Palermo extraordinary city, I love Sicily, the Sicilians!”

FIERA MILANO In May 2024 Transpotec Logitec and...

News Udinese – Italy under 21 plays tonight...

Ianis Hagi asked his girlfriend to be his...

Sibora Gagani, belongs to the girl who disappeared...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy