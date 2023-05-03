Home » Atalanta Spezia, the live score of the Serie A match
In progress Atalanta-Spezia (direct on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251 and NOW): Ligurians ahead in the 18th minute with a goal by Gyasi following an assist from Bastoni. Then the Goddess comeback with De Roon in the 32nd minute and with Zappacosta in the 48th minute, both authors of two great shots from outside the area. In the 54th minute, Luis Muriel’s trio also arrived, starting in place of Hojlund (forfeit in the warm-up). However, Spezia does not give up and shortens in the 64th minute with Bourabia

