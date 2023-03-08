Home World Athens, clashes after the protest over the train crash – Corriere TV
Athens, clashes after the protest over the train crash – Corriere TV

Athens, clashes after the protest over the train crash – Corriere TV

Protesters threw paper bombs, while police used tear gas

(LaPresse) Clashes between police and protesters in Athens, Greece, after the protest of 30,000 people over the train accident on February 28 that caused the death of 57 people. Protesters threw paper bombswhile the police used the gas lacrimogeno. The protest was organized by unions and student associationsand added one to it strike that blocked public transport of the Greek capital. (LaPresse/Ap)

March 8, 2023 – Updated March 8, 2023 , 7:22 pm

