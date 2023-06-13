Attack in the United Kingdom, a van overwhelms pedestrians. Three dead

LONDON – At least three dead from a van that crashed into some pedestrians this morning in Nottingham. There are also other injured people. A 31-year-old man was stopped, silenced and arrested. The dynamics and motivations of the gesture are not yet known.

The accident started this morning at dawn, around four o’clock. The man, whose personal details are not known, allegedly ran over several people in various parts of the city center, subsequently closed to traffic by the police. The arrest took place after the explosion of a few gunshots, according to witnesses.