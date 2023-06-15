Home » The bodies of a man and a boy were found on Banovo brdo | Info
The bodies of a man and a nine-year-old child were found on Banovo brdo, according to initial information, it was a case of murder and suicide.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The bodies of a man (41) and his nine-year-old child were found in an apartment on Banovo brdo, and it is suspected to be a case of murder and suicide. This tragedy shocked all the residents of the small street in Čukarica.

According to the neighbors, the first police patrol came around 7 pm. Then they heard the cries of a woman, who, they claim, is the boy’s mother. She allegedly called a locksmith to open the locked door and then the bodies of a man and a child were found.

“We didn’t hear anything before that. They lived there as tenants, we didn’t know them. We may have seen them, but in passing. Tenants change here all the time because the owners of the house died, and the young owner rarely visits the house. Tragedy, what else?” let’s say,” said horrified neighbors to “Blic”.

One neighbor points out that it is otherwise a quiet street and that there have never been any arguments or fights. Several tenants live in separate apartments in the house where the tragedy took place.

Local media reports that a woman, who is assumed to be the child’s mother, was wailing on the street, and that she was taken away by an ambulance. More details about the horrific event will be known after the autopsy.

(WORLD/Blic)

