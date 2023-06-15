War Ukraine Russia, the news. NATO defense ministers meeting today in Brussels. LIVE

Zelensky: “We owe our lives to those who defend our people”

“Always remember that all of us in Ukraine owe our lives to those who defended the life of our people and our independence. Respect for our soldiers, respect for our soldiers’ families, respect for wives and husbands of all those who defended the state is a must. Gratitude towards these people is a must. Ukraine knows how to be grateful and should show it every day”. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wrote it on Telegram, publishing the video in which he reports on the day. Zelensky wanted to thank “all those who are fighting and working for our victory”, in particular “I am grateful to each of you who is now fighting in the east and south of our country to open a strategic space for the Ukraine, a space to move towards victory”. Finally, the Ukrainian president thanked “all those who are now on the attack and on the defensive, who are storming the positions of the occupiers and repelling their attacks”.