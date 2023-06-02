Home » Audience at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic | Sport
World

Audience at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic | Sport

by admin
Audience at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic | Sport

That’s right, Novac, just fancy!

Source: eurosport

Exist wildly celebrated winning the second set in the tie-break, Novak needed a break. He was feeling pain and cramps in his leg and asked for a medical time-out, and although his rival used this to go to the bathroom and also ask for a break, the crowd started booing!

Of course, Novak heard this, and he was not at all surprised by this behavior of the audience. He just smiled when he heard the whistles, and then he went to applaud the crowd and gave them a thumbs up! Check out:


00:39

Novak meficinski that
Source: Eurosport TV

Source: Eurosport TV

Of course, this did not disturb the Serbian tennis player at all, but motivated him even more! He quickly took the first three games of the third set and those who attacked him from the stands the whole match could only wait for his victory!

See also  Lula sworn in as Brazil's president stresses unity to rebuild country- Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

A truck ran over a car Info

Murder Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello remains in prison: investigating...

Private boarding schools in the UK are not...

Tulsa releases an appetizer of “Amadora”, his new...

“Marine Le Pen’s party was the transmission belt...

Pope: Entrepreneurs must build business models based on...

iliad Store in Modena, the operator’s sales network...

Brunori in the Top 10 players who are...

Haiku Hands publican el rompepistas “My Ruler”

Udinese | Allegri counts in attack: Vlahovic and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy