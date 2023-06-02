Audience at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic | Sport

That’s right, Novac, just fancy!

Exist wildly celebrated winning the second set in the tie-break, Novak needed a break. He was feeling pain and cramps in his leg and asked for a medical time-out, and although his rival used this to go to the bathroom and also ask for a break, the crowd started booing!

Of course, Novak heard this, and he was not at all surprised by this behavior of the audience. He just smiled when he heard the whistles, and then he went to applaud the crowd and gave them a thumbs up! Check out:



Of course, this did not disturb the Serbian tennis player at all, but motivated him even more! He quickly took the first three games of the third set and those who attacked him from the stands the whole match could only wait for his victory!