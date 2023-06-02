Home » 3, 2, 1… the Milano Arch Week 2023 is starting! Discover the program of “Around Peripheries”
3, 2, 1… the Milano Arch Week 2023 is starting! Discover the program of “Around Peripheries”

The Milan Design Week kicks off today, to continue until 11 June, an event dedicated to architecture, urban transformations and the future of cities which, for a week (abundant), will give life to moments of discussion on some topics crucial to our contemporaneity.

For its fifth edition – with the artistic direction of Stefano Boeri (President of Triennale Milano) and curated by Nina Bassoli (curator for Architecture, urban regeneration, city of Triennale Milano) and by Matteo Ruta (professor at the Milan Polytechnic) – the event chooses the title of “Around Peripheries” to give life to a moment of discussion on the social and cultural energies of the city, aimed at initiating a collective reflection on the suburbs.

  • What can we learn from marginal areas?
  • What do we expect from the house?
  • What are the boundaries of the center?
  • Are the neighborhoods islands or are they rather thematic layers?

These are the questions around which lectures, talks, work tables, workshops and itineraries will revolve, guidelines for tackling the challenges of urban transformation enriched by the presence of international architects and designers, emerging studios and professionals, urban planners and landscape architects.

For this year, then, the borders are expanded, adding to the main offices of Politecnico di Milano e Milan Triennaleother venues spread throughout the city: schools, theatres, associations, libraries, neighborhood gardens, 40 places that trace a network that reaches from the center to the outermost neighborhoods, for a total of over 50 appointments.

The main guests between the Polytechnic and the Triennale

Leading figures on the national and international scene will animate the event, including architects, designers, urban planners and landscape architects.

AT THE POLYTECHNIC OF MILAN

  • June 7 | 19.00
    Fosbury Architectureeditor of     Italian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale;
  • June 8 | 19.00
    Kersten Geers dello studio belga OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
  • June 9 | 17.00
    Yves Moreau of the Paris studio Formknown for his projects ranging from architecture, urban planning and research
  • June 9 | 18.15
    Iñaqui Butcherinternationally renowned architect, appointed by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Secretary General for the Urban Agenda and Architecture and who promoted the drafting of the first state law on the quality of architecture
  • June 9 | 19.30
    the Japanese architect Toshiko Moriguest editor 2023 of “Domus”

AT THE MILAN TRIENNALE

  • June 10 | 17.00
    the architect and urban designer Charlotte Malterre-Barthes
  • June 10 | 18.15
    the South African architect Sumayya Vallyfounder of Counterspace, who was the youngest architect ever to win the prestigious commission for the Serpentine Pavilion
  • June 10 | 19.30
    the German study bplus.xyz (b+)which has always been known for its experimental approach
  • June 11 | 18.00
    the Catalan study Harquitectes

Download the complete program

Triennale Milano open calls

Triennale Milano will host four working tables on highly topical issues, an opportunity to meet for the drafting of a document full of ideas and concrete proposals:
– work in architecture
– reconstruction in Ukraine
– home
– the school

Find out how to participate

MILANO ARCH WEEK 2023
various locations | 2 – 11 June 2023

The inauguration of the event will be held at the Polytechnic on Wednesday 7 June at 18.15

All events are free to access while seats last, unless otherwise indicated in the programme. For participation in tours and workshops, booking is recommended.

+info: milanoarchweek.eu

published on:

3, 2, 1… Milan Arch Week 2023 is about to start! Discover the “Around Peripheries” program over 50 appointments scattered between the Triennale, the Polytechnic and other venues in the city
Milano

