Former Hollywood child actor, Austin Majors, has died at the age of 28.

Izvor: YouTube/AKMajors/screenshot

The former actor, who became famous as a child in the series, “New York Blues”, Austin Majordied in a Los Angeles homeless facility after allegedly ingesting a lethal amount of a powerful painkiller. Police said the former actor died at a homeless shelter after possibly ingesting a fatal amount of fentanyl.

An autopsy on his body should be completed today, and final toxicology results are expected in a few months. The family spoke to foreign media by issuing an official statement.

“Austin was a kind, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. He took great joy and pride in his acting career. He graduated from the USC School of Motion Picture Arts with a passion for directing and music production. Austin was a son, brother, grandson and nephew that we were proud of and will miss forever,” the family said in a statement.

For seven seasons, Austin played Theo Sipowitz in “New York Blues”, the son of detective Andy Sipowitz, played by Dennis Franz. He won a Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for his work in 2002, and was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series for “Treasure Planet.” He recorded his first role in 1997 in the film “Nevada”, and went on to act in “The Price of Air”, “Providence”, “Treasure Planet”, “Bananas”, before landing the role of Theo in “New York Blues”.

After that, Austin went on to star in Volare, ER, Hercules, Little Manhattan, and numerous other series and movies. The role in the series “How I Met Your Mother” in 2009 was one of his last.

