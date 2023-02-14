Piazza Affari and the European Stock Exchange at a trot. London instead touches the new record

Piazza Affari moves by a few fractions above parity in line with the other European Stock Exchanges. London touches the new record. The Ftse 100 index touched 7,986.20 points, before falling to 7,977.45 points. Waiting for the data on US inflation on which the Fed could base its next decisions on monetary policy. Government bond yields slightly down: BTP at 4.12% and spread stable at 180 points. Gas is also on the move, around 52 euros per megawatt hour, still at its lowest since December 2021.

LEONARDO

Today in Brussels the NATO defense ministers will talk about the lead the military expenditure of the member countries of the organization at least 2%, a change of pace with respect to the medium-term objective which envisaged a more generic (around 2%).

EASY

Nielsen has released data on advertising in Italy: in December, the company’s channels recorded a drop of 5.8%, better than expected. The quarter closed with a drop of 2.5%.

PIRELLI

Michelin’s results are better than expected, especially in the automotive sector.

TIM

The Board of Directors meets in the afternoon to approve the 2022 accounts and the update of the strategic plan, including the new targets. According to the consensus of analysts, the operating margin should record a decrease of 10.7% to 4.99 billion euros for the whole of 2022, against a drop of 16.4% to 3.65 billion of Italian assets. According to a source close to the situationthe board should postpone the choice of De Puyfontaine’s replacement on the board to the April meeting.