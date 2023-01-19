Home World Australian Prime Minister: Ardern is my good friend, I hope she will start a new chapter in her life after resigning – yqqlm
Australian Prime Minister: Ardern is my good friend, I hope she will start a new chapter in her life after resigning

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 20:02

China News Service, January 19th, comprehensive report, New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announced on the 19th that he will resign in February. Australian Prime Minister Albanese later posted on social media, praising Ardern as a staunch supporter of New Zealand and a good friend of his own. He also issued a message looking forward to working with the next Prime Minister of New Zealand.

In a tweet, Albanese praised Ardern for showing the world how to lead with wisdom and strength. “She demonstrates that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.”

He said that Ardern has always been a staunch supporter of New Zealand, she has inspired many people, “and a good friend of mine”.

Albanese also posted a post looking forward to working with New Zealand’s next prime minister and wishing Ardern and her family a new chapter in their lives.

On January 19, New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announced that he would resign in February and announced that the 2023 general election will be held on October 14. Ardern said in a statement that day that she would not seek re-election and would step down by February 7.

