The 15-year-old Austrian girl from Innsbruck who disappeared on August 16 last year and of whom there is no more news may have been kidnapped and found in the hands of a group of Islamists. Today the police of the city of Austrian Tyrol regarding the disappearance of the teenager said that she is probably “connected to a previous Islamization practiced in a rigorous and conservative way”. Investigators speculate that the 15-year-old, about 160 centimeters tall, slim build, red-brown hair, blue contact lenses, married a Muslim man who was unknown to her. For the moment, the whereabouts of the young woman is not clear, the investigations focus on Germany but other countries are not excluded.
Austria: 15-year-old girl missing, possibly kidnapped by Islamists
