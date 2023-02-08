Former football player Volkan Karaman (43) was killed in Vienna.

Former Austrian national team player Volkan Karaman (43) was killed on Wednesday in the middle of the street in Vienna after a fight in a cafe. He entered into a verbal conflict with a friend in a restaurant, after which they went out into the street. The man took out a gun and shot him in the head.

When he shot a former soccer player, the man committed suicide. Shocked citizens who were passing by when this gruesome crime happened gathered around the lifeless bodies lying in pools of blood.

In the 90s, Karaman was considered the hope of Austrian football, he started his professional career in Feyenoord Rotterdam, when he was only 17 years old, and in 1998 he was transferred to Excelsior Rotterdam, also in the Dutch first division, where he played for three seasons.

After two successful seasons for Pašing, in the Austrian Bundesliga, Kahraman was invited to the Austrian national team, for which he played three games in 2002. He retired in 2010 after several years of playing in the Austrian lower leagues.

He was born in Vienna in a family of Turkish immigrants, and in 2017 he ran as a candidate of the Austrian People’s Party OVP in the parliamentary elections, but was unsuccessful.

