by gds.it – ​​25 minutes ago

«Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, a father with frogs», published by San Paolo, tells the story of the man behind the uniform: a family trip, led by his children Simona, Rita and Nando, to discover the feelings, values ​​and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «General Dalla Chiesa told by his children: «Authoritative and respectful even without the uniform» appeared 25 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».