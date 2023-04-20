NBA Playoffs: 55 Internationals in total, the Kings the most ‘multi-ethnic’ team

12
The influence of the ‘Internationals’ in stars and stripes basketball continues to grow. There are 55 athletes born outside the States involved in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Each of the 16 title-chasing franchises has at least two, with up to six in the Sacramento Kings.
In total, 27 nations and 6 continents are represented.
