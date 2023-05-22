Average dinar exchange rate May 22, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 22, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117,2803 dinars, which is a slight change compared to Friday, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The dinar has maintained the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent, and has been unchanged since the beginning of the year.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.7 percent and amounted to 108,5828 for a dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 0.3 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 2.3 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 2.4 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

