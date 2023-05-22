Fatigue from the change of season? Fight it with green

Fatigue from the change of season? Choose #spring green vegetables.
🌿 Asparagus, broccoli, artichokes, chicory, fennel, rocket, spinach, endive, lettuce, snow peas, courgettes…they are rich in:
👉🏼 CHLOROPHYLL: favors the re-oxygenation of our tissues thus providing a #detox action;
👉🏼 MAGNESIUM: reduces #tiredness and fatigue, contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous and muscular system;
👉🏼 POTASSIUM: regulates neuromuscular function, promotes normal activity of the heart muscle;
👉🏼 FOLIC ACID: essential for cell regeneration and hemoglobin formation, responsible for transporting oxygen to all tissues of the body.
