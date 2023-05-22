Home » Caldas authorities rule out that the steam and heat emissions in Cerro Bravo, for now, are of volcanic origin
Caldas authorities rule out that the steam and heat emissions in Cerro Bravo, for now, are of volcanic origin

In a video, the governor of Caldas, Luis Carlos Velásquez, said that on Sunday they visited the Cerro Bravo sector in the company of the Colombian Geological Service to analyze the steam and heat emissions in the surroundings of the mountain.

“For now, there is no evidence that it is of volcanic origin,” said the president, while urging the population to “follow only the official information.”

