Home » Average dinar exchange rate May 23, 2023 | Info
World

Average dinar exchange rate May 23, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average dinar exchange rate May 23, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for May 23, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar against the euro amounts to 117,2786 dinars, which is a slight change compared to Monday, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The dinar has maintained the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 0.2 percent, and has been unchanged since the beginning of the year.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar was weaker by 0.7 percent and amounted to 108.4507 per dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 0.3 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 2.3 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is stronger by 1.6 percent.

See also  Cambodia, Magawa retires, the mine-sniffing rat decorated with the Medal of Valor

You may also like

Women surprise with the melancholic “Horizontal on fire”

Hyundai e Corner System for parallel parking and...

Sudan ceasefire in force under Jeddah agreement, Washington...

At least 12 people died in a crush...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 23 May...

Elections Turkey, Kilicdaroglu turns towards nationalism to win...

Sinan Ogun backs Erdogan in Turkish presidential runoff...

What destiny awaits the African continent crowded with...

Calenda and Renzi have signed a truce (so...

Suspect arrested for shooting in Vračar | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy