Average euro exchange rate Thursday, October 12, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117.1756 dinars to the euro, which is a slight change compared to Wednesday, announced the National Bank of Serbia (NBS). The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it will be stronger by 0.1 percent, and since the beginning of the year it has been stronger by 0.1 percent. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by one percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 9.5 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is weaker by 0.1 percent.

