Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, July 17, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2252 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced.

On Friday and for the weekend, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2342 dinars for the euro. The dinar is worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and 0.1 percent more than at the beginning of this year.

