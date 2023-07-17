Home » Why won’t President Petro be at the Bogotá military parade?
News

Why won’t President Petro be at the Bogotá military parade?

by admin
As every year in Colombia, next July 20 marks a new day of independence, with its traditional military parades throughout the country. This is the most important celebration apart from August 7, the date on which the Day of the National Army is celebrated in honor of the liberation campaign of 1819 and the Battle of Boyacá.

However, in 2023 the military parade will have some important changes compared to previous years. It must be taken into account that the celebration of the independence of Colombia generally has the participation of all the armed and police forces of the country, making an exhibition of all their specialties, weapons, machinery, among others.

The same way, one of the most anticipated moments in this framework has to do with the presidential speech from Bogotá, where the largest military parade in the country takes place. However, according to what the Casa de Nariño confirmed this year, President Gustavo Petro will not be in the capital but in the San Andrés parades.

The main reason for this decision is due to the recent triumph of Colombia in the International Court of The Hague, which ruled against Nicaragua’s intentions to expand its continental shelf by more than 200 nautical miles, attempting to include the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina within its maritime borders. A historic event that marks the end of a legal dispute that has been going on for years and led to Colombia losing nearly 75,000 square kilometers of the Caribbean Sea.

