Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 27 April 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro 27 April 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 27 April 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for April 28, 2023.

Izvor: Smart Life/ Pexels/ Pixabay

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2719 dinars for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

The dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. Since the beginning of the year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest was 117.2758 dinars to the euro.

(WORLD)

See also  Zoran Pejić Singing after heart surgery | Fun

You may also like

The hideout of super fugitive Pasquale Bonavota was...

Debt Ceiling Fight Republicans “kick-off” the U.S. House...

Katarina Grujić recording from performance in Australia |...

United States, the Republicans of Montana vote to...

The investigation into the Russian funds in the...

“Maniacs” were not at the Borac – Željezničar...

EUFOR denied Zukan Helez | Info

a list of 12 defendants

Daily horoscope for April 28, 2023 | Magazine...

All parties continue to oppose the Japanese government’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy