Home » Serie A second for cards – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Serie A second for cards – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Serie A second for cards – Sport Marketing News

The site presented data showing that the Spanish league, in the 1,220 matches played between January 2020 and March 2023, drew an average of 5.08 yellow cards and 0.28 red cards per game, the highest on the continent. The Italian Serie A follows in second place with an average of 4.95 cards/game (4.71 yellow and 0.24 red).

The French Ligue 1 took the first three places with 4.81 cards/game (3.89 yellow and 0.29 red). Meanwhile, the English Premier League has been the most disciplined of the five. He averaged 3.49 cards/game out of 1211 games. Of these, 3.37 were yellow cards, while 0.12 were red cards.

The booking situation in La Liga has been a hotly debated topic in Spain. Many clubs, including Sevilla, have spoken out against the league’s refereeing body. They claim that the referees are too quick to award cards compared to other European leagues. Concerns have grown after revelations that the league has recorded more than 100 red cards for the first time since 2015.

These revelations have elicited a prompt reaction from other interested parties within the football fraternity. One of them is Sportbettingsites columnist Edith Reads. The pundit insists that physicality has been a part of Spanish football’s identity, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of fair play.

See also  Rizza, fantastic silver a dream come true Pavese canoe in history

You may also like

in extreme sports, young women are shaking up...

Giro d’Italia, work is underway in Campo Imperatore...

Snooker World Championships: Si Jiahui advances to the...

MADE IN ENGLAND: Manchester City will probably not...

Giannis Antetokounmpo and who calls every defeat “failure”.

Formula 1: conflicting camps ahead of the premiere...

Molfetta-Nocerina: strength lies in falling and starting over

“Hamburg + lottery” Hangzhou launched a cross-border sports...

The Lions defeated the volleyball players of České...

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Cremonese (0-0) – Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy