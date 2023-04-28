Serie A second for cards – Sport Marketing News

The site presented data showing that the Spanish league, in the 1,220 matches played between January 2020 and March 2023, drew an average of 5.08 yellow cards and 0.28 red cards per game, the highest on the continent. The Italian Serie A follows in second place with an average of 4.95 cards/game (4.71 yellow and 0.24 red).

The French Ligue 1 took the first three places with 4.81 cards/game (3.89 yellow and 0.29 red). Meanwhile, the English Premier League has been the most disciplined of the five. He averaged 3.49 cards/game out of 1211 games. Of these, 3.37 were yellow cards, while 0.12 were red cards.

The booking situation in La Liga has been a hotly debated topic in Spain. Many clubs, including Sevilla, have spoken out against the league’s refereeing body. They claim that the referees are too quick to award cards compared to other European leagues. Concerns have grown after revelations that the league has recorded more than 100 red cards for the first time since 2015.

