These are the marches on Friday, April 28 in Medellín

by admin
For this Friday, April 28, multiple rallies and marches have been planned throughout the city of Medellín, called by different groups, to commemorate two years of the social outbreak in the country.

The following are the hours and concentration points:

9:00 am March of students from the Tecnológico de Antioquia, Robledo campus.

9:00 am ITM students march

10.00 am concentration and march of students from the University of Antioquia in the Plaza Barrientos of the same university.

10.00 am concentration and march of students from the National University from Punto Cero.

10.00 am concentration and march of the Union Association of Educators of Medellín. Wishes Park

1:00 pm concentration by the workers unions on Avenida San Juan with Carabobo.

2:00 pm concentration of students from the Jaime Isaza Cadavid Polytechnic.

