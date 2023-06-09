Home » Average exchange rate of the euro June 9, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro June 9, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Friday, June 9, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate is today 117.2737 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest was 117.2687 dinars.

