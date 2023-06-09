Motorsport: Walkner and Co. face the Erzberg

The favorites include last year’s German winner Manuel Lettenbichler, the two record winners Taddy Blazusiak (POL) and Graham Jarvis (GBR, six wins each), but also Michael Walkner. The man from Salzburg finished sixth on his debut last year and was one of only eight drivers to finish. Marcel Hirscher will also be there again.

“It was really nice that it worked out last year,” said Walkner. Not much was missing on the podium. “I either forgot about it or didn’t really get to drink. As a result, I ran out of strength in the end.” This year, the 36-year-old wants to make it into the top three on the “Berg aus Eisen”. “I’ll try my best and maybe it’s just a matter of winning.”

GEPA/Manfred Binder



“A figurehead”

The Erzbergrodeo is considered the toughest extreme enduro race in the world. “Until the Erzberg really got going, it was really a sport that was only marginally known. Today, it’s a flagship that’s broadcast around the world. We can be proud of that,” said motorcycle legend Heinz Kinigadner, giving the event the status of an Austrian cultural asset. The “Wings for Life” foundation set up by him and Red Bull has been supporting the Erzbergrodeo for years.

Professionals and amateurs mingle on the site where ore mining has been suspended for a few days. This also includes ex-ski star Hirscher, who would describe himself as an “ambitious amateur skier”. In 2022, the man from Salzburg, who competes on a Husqvarna 300 two-stroke machine, fought his way to checkpoint 17 of 27 in his first Erzbergrodeo before the time ran out. That resulted in 89th place in the final standings. “I’m in good spirits that the complete overstrain is limited this year,” he said. Ex-combined athlete Lukas Klapfer, who comes from Eisenerz, is also on the starting list.