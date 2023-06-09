5 rules for communicating with Alzheimer’s sufferers

Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V

Alzheimer’s disease not only affects the ability to remember, but also changes the perception, behavior and experience of the sufferer. People with Alzheimer’s live in a different reality, which often makes contact difficult. The non-profit Alzheimer Research Initiative eV gives relatives five tips on what to consider when communicating with an Alzheimer’s patient. This and other information on dealing with Alzheimer’s disease can be found in the guide “Living with the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s”. The guide can be ordered free of charge from the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV, Kreuzstr. 34, 40210 Dusseldorf; Telephone number 0211 – 86 20 66 0; Website: www.alzheimer-forschung.de/leben-mit-alzheimer.

1. Appreciative attitude

People with Alzheimer’s increasingly live in their own world and often cannot distinguish the present from the past. Allow yourself to be appreciative and empathetic to the reality of the patient. Avoid rebukes and corrections because they get you nowhere, just cause irritation or insecurity. Do not treat the patient like a child, but treat them with respect and as equals.

2. Plain language

Speak slowly, clearly, and in simple, short sentences. Complicated sentences, language images and irony are usually not understood by people with Alzheimer’s. Important information should be repeated several times – if you use the same wording, it will be easier to remember. If the patient takes less and less part in conversations, this can also be due to the fact that the hearing ability is declining and needs to be corrected.

3. Body language and eye contact

Use clear body language and concise facial expressions and gestures to support the conversation and facilitate understanding. It is also important to maintain eye contact with the patient. It gives support and security and at the end of the illness is often the only way to get in touch with each other, apart from touch.

4. Ask the right questions

Use questions that can be answered with “yes” or “no” or questions with only a few possible answers. Avoid so-called wh-questions (who, how, what, why). For example, it’s better to ask “Would you like some orange juice or apple juice?” instead of “What juice would you like to drink?”. Give the sick person time to respond. Due to the increasing loss of memory and language, those affected often need more time to grasp the question and formulate an answer.

5. Bring back memories

If the sick person cannot follow a conversation, it can be helpful to change the subject. Events from childhood and adolescence can often be remembered for a long time. Sensory impressions such as smelling or tasting can evoke memories that strengthen the patient’s well-being. On an emotional level, patients can be reached even in the advanced course of the disease. Music, touch or looking at photos together can awaken feelings and keep in touch.

