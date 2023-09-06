AWOL LTV-3000 Pro and LTV-3500 Pro two new ultra short throw 4K triple laser projectors

The young AWOL brand, which already has two triple laser projectors in its catalog, the LTV-2500 (tested on the blog) and LTV-3500, has just presented two new DLP references with 4K emulation (DMD 0.47″) and ultra short focal length at Berlin’s IFA 2023. The brand will also have a stand at GIVE UP from Denver September 7-9, 2023.

For lack of a price that is certainly a little too high and a lower contrast than that of ALPD competitors (such as the Formovie Theater), Awol has not been very successful in our regions. This may change with the LTV-3000 Pro which is set to launch on September 20, 2023 at a promotional price of $2899. I’m more afraid for the 5999$ of the LTV-3500 Pro.

AWOL LTV-3000 Pro

The manufacturer announces improved contrast (2500:1) and integrated support for Dolby Vision sources. The triple laser light source (borrowed from Hisense) offers a wide gamut that is capable of covering rec.2020 color space references.

The new projectors support Control4, which guarantees easy integration into homes with home automation. They feature a Ricoh F2.0 lens with 9 pieces of optical glass, which offers high performance for image precision.

A notable feature of AWOL Vision’s UST projectors is their versatility in screen size projection, ranging from 92 inches to 150 inches (0.25:1 throw ratio). They can also be installed on the ceiling.

When it comes to brightness, these products are designed to produce an output ranging from 2000 to 3500 lumens. Their built-in sound system is Dolby Atmos compatible with eARC support. They are also 3D Ready (DLP-Link).

By comparing their respective characteristics, it is possible to see that the LVT-3000 Pro and LVT-3500 Pro are improved versions of the LTV-2500 and LTV-3500 to which Dolby Vision and Smart Home integration have been added.

I hope to be able to check the progress in a future test.

