Babasônicos announces tour of Europe

After exhausting all the tickets of his European tour in 2022 with his album “Trench“, Babasonicos have announced a new tower for Europa for this one 2023. It is a tour that will take you to Tel Aviv, London, Dublin, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Ibiza, in which they will present their most recent album. This work has been nominated for more than 6 Gardel Awards; Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Alternative Rock Album among others, and has made them the most nominated band in 2023.

It was with these last albums that they managed to add historical milestones to their long career: they sold more than 70,000 tickets in 5 sold-out concerts in Buenos Aires, more than 15,000 in Mexico City and sold out all the tickets on their European dates. In addition to performing at the most important festivals in the world such as Coachella, Lives Latin, Lollapaloozay rock to the park among others.

For almost three decades, Babasonicos has been in charge of destabilizing rock from the very heart of the beast. Few bands have managed to turn such incorrect songs into radio hits, and this fall the group’s fans will once again be able to enjoy their live performances on 3 different dates in the country.

30/09 | Tel Aviv | Barbie TLV
02/10 | Londres | Electric Ballroom
05/10 | Barcelona | Razzmatazz 1
10/06 | Madrid | Slavic Theater
08/10 | Bad | Sonorama Ibiza

