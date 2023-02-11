Pelican Festival Fantasy 2023

Oriolo Romano (VT) – 01,02,03 September 2023

The Pellicano Festival Fantasy is finally back from 1 to 3 September 2023 with a “longer than usual” edition building on the incredible success of the previous ones. It will therefore be an epochal “long weekend” to celebrate all together, finally, in the open area in the splendid setting of the Borgo di Oriolo Romani! All photographers and cosplayers, ludic associations, fantasy craftsmen and enthusiasts are invited to this event that will transform Oriolo into the realm of the fantastic populated by wizards, elves, knights, fairies and ogres.

The Pellicano Festival Fantasy was born on the initiative of a group of people who carry on the desire to enhance within the historic center of the Renaissance town of Oriolo Romano, the world of cosplay, or the practice of wearing a costume that represents a recognizable character in a certain area and interpreting his way of acting, and more generally of fantasy, a genre literary developed between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, whose dominant elements are the myth, the supernatural, the imagination, the allegory, the metaphor, the symbol and the surreal. This trend includes those stories of fantastic literature where the fantastic elements are not explained in a scientific way.

The Pellicano Festival Fantasy format was born with the intention of offering a new event in Lazio that brings together comics, animation, video games, traditional games and sector narratives.

Emanuele Rallo, Mayor of Oriolo Romano, said:

“The bet and the wish for the future is precisely this: that in the next few years the Pellicano Festival Fantasy can continue to grow and acquire popularity on an ever-increasing level, contributing, with its peculiar peculiarity, also to the growth of Oriolo and the programming overall of our summer season. A big thank you therefore, and truly a sincere good luck, to the Pellicano organizers so that their intuition can acquire strength and ever greater successes!”.

Riccardo Valentini president and founder of the Pellicano Festival Fantasy, wanted to comment on the beginning of the organizational work for this edition of the Festival as follows:

“…it’s already time to get to work for the 2023 edition, with the will, strength and hope of creating an ever better edition every year”.

Gianluca Falletta, imagineer and artistic director of the Festival said:

“Another magic is about to be accomplished: the spark of the Pellicano Festival Fantasy, also this year, will make the passion of thousands of enthusiasts explode. A magic potion, which has only one great ingredient: sharing. Over the years, the Pellicano Festival Fantasy has created a special synergy between the public, the organizers, the exhibitors, the associations who have come together to rejoice together in the live performances and events of the Festival. A magic that unites and opens the door to a glittering next edition in which everyone will be the protagonists, craftsmen of a new fantastic enchantment”.

The event will open on Friday 01 September and will end on Sunday evening. The exhibition and all the events have been designed to put adults at ease too. At Pellicano Festival Fantasy leisure becomes an opportunity to socialize, a way to meet people because entertainment can be shared and a multimedia console can be transformed into a new tool for interaction. To accompany us by the hand to discover the world of comics, animation and games, a long list of companies and associations that will present their products and their activities. In the entertainment area, the public will be able to try their hand, for example, with short lessons in ancient fencing, thanks to the presence of professional fencers. There will also be the parades of Cosplayers, i.e. young people and adults transformed in all respects into heroes of Japanese manga and beyond.

The Pellicano Festival Fantasy 2023 program is taking shape with the participation of the activities of the associations and the bodies involved, the organization is at the complete disposal of the guests to create a schedule of cultural initiatives of various kinds. To propose your own special event or association, this is the email to use: [email protected]

For all the information and updates that will gradually be revealed, we invite you to visit the official website: pellicanofestival.it.