The case at the International Airport in Sarajevo, when a suspicious backpack was spotted, caused a reaction today from the security services, which implemented measures to secure passengers and airport staff.

Izvor: Shutterstock

According to information, an abandoned backpack was spotted at the airport, which caused a quick response from the services, which immediately took all necessary measures to secure the area and prevent any possible danger.

Immediately after the bag was spotted, part of the airport was evacuated, and security services went on the ground and conducted a thorough counter-sabotage search to determine the nature of the contents of the backpack. As it was later determined, there was nothing in the backpack that would threaten the safety of passengers and airport staff.

It turned out that one of the passengers forgot his backpack at the airport in Sarajevo.

