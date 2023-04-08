Home World Backpack at the airport in Sarajevo | Info
World

Backpack at the airport in Sarajevo | Info

by admin
Backpack at the airport in Sarajevo | Info

The case at the International Airport in Sarajevo, when a suspicious backpack was spotted, caused a reaction today from the security services, which implemented measures to secure passengers and airport staff.

Izvor: Shutterstock

According to information, an abandoned backpack was spotted at the airport, which caused a quick response from the services, which immediately took all necessary measures to secure the area and prevent any possible danger.

Immediately after the bag was spotted, part of the airport was evacuated, and security services went on the ground and conducted a thorough counter-sabotage search to determine the nature of the contents of the backpack. As it was later determined, there was nothing in the backpack that would threaten the safety of passengers and airport staff.

It turned out that one of the passengers forgot his backpack at the airport in Sarajevo.

(World)

See also  Monkeypox outbreak New York Governor declares a state of emergency | Monkeypox epidemic | Monkeypox vaccine | New York | Disaster emergency |

You may also like

Librino, armed man barricaded in the house: law...

RS First League Laktaši beat Sloboda, Krupa rushes...

Palermo, Corini in LIVE press conference

Yet another suicide in prison, a 56-year-old prisoner...

Udinese-Monza / Match commentary: another draw, we need...

Udinese-Monza | Sottil: “Inexplicable start of the second...

Sergio Scariolo on the target of Real Madrid...

North Korea conducts second test of underwater nuclear...

Blondi threatened for stealing pictures on Onlyfans |...

Attack in Tel Aviv, the mad rush of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy