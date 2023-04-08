Today Thatcher’s Tories are in a real crisis. All polls are currently predicting a clear victory for the Social Democratic Labor Party in the elections planned for 2024. All the more the conservatives invoke the values ​​of “Thatcherism”. When it was announced on Monday that Thatcher’s Finance Minister Nigel Lawson had died at the age of 91, Tory MP Simon Clarke quoted the former Chancellor of the Exchequer as saying: “One of the most important things the Thatcher government has done was to change the mood of the nation , to restore her confidence.” Almost begging, Clarke said, “The same challenge reverberates today, at a time marked by too much self-doubt.”