Home Business The “Iron Lady” has been dead for 10 years, but her influence remains palpable
Business

The “Iron Lady” has been dead for 10 years, but her influence remains palpable

by admin
The “Iron Lady” has been dead for 10 years, but her influence remains palpable

Today Thatcher’s Tories are in a real crisis. All polls are currently predicting a clear victory for the Social Democratic Labor Party in the elections planned for 2024. All the more the conservatives invoke the values ​​of “Thatcherism”. When it was announced on Monday that Thatcher’s Finance Minister Nigel Lawson had died at the age of 91, Tory MP Simon Clarke quoted the former Chancellor of the Exchequer as saying: “One of the most important things the Thatcher government has done was to change the mood of the nation , to restore her confidence.” Almost begging, Clarke said, “The same challenge reverberates today, at a time marked by too much self-doubt.”

See also  The sunset of the Air Italy dream

You may also like

Moschino reopens the store in London and presents...

Asian markets higher in a slow session. Many...

The big tail is handsome!BYD’s electric supercar looks...

What to do against inflation? This is how...

Equity markets, pause in Europe but Wall Street...

25 English Mistakes That Are So Crazy They...

Berlusconi hospitalized, Zangrillo: “Things are going according to...

Tomorrow rice noodle festival OPEN DAY!Xiaomi announced: It...

What to do against inflation? This is how...

Easter 2023, foreign sales of Apulian agri-food products...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy