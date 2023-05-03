Bad weather in Emilia Romagna: two missing in the Bologna area, in the Ravenna area die on a bike overwhelmed by the water

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna. Two missing in Fontanelice, in the province of Bologna, where a house collapsed: to say the metropolitan mayor Matteo Lepore. A Usar Light operating module has been sent from Tuscany. A helicopter from the Bologna Flight Department was also on site. Rescue operations are underway. AND a man over 80 died in the morning in Castel Bolognese (Ravenna), overwhelmed by the flooded waters of the Senio. According to the first reports, the man would have gone cycling on a road that had been closed as a precaution and would have drowned. The carabinieri are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts. “It’s a very difficult situation, a piece of embankment has collapsed and we have evacuated a fraction by preparing the building for reception”, Luca Della Godenza, mayor of Castel Bolognese, told ANSA. “We have closed the schools as a precaution – continues the mayor – and there are great inconveniences to travel due to the stop of the trains and the water that has invaded the Via Emilia”.

Hardships in the Modena area: Secchia river in flood after days of rain

“We are particularly concerned about the metropolitan area – said Lepore later -. The amount of rain that has fallen is very high, we must be very cautious. Despite the inconveniences we must continue to monitor and work”.

The first Giorgia Meloni “follows the evolution of bad weather which has hit Emilia Romagna in particular – reports Palazzo Chigi in a note -. Meloni is in constant contact with the authorities, called Minister Nello Musumeci, the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, to whom he expressed solidarity and closeness to the affected populations, and the head of civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio “.

And railway traffic was suspended in some areas in the morning: between Faenza and Forlì (Bologna-Rimini line), Russi and Lugo (Bologna-Ravenna line), Russi and Granarolo (Faenza-Ravenna line) and between Lavezzola and Mezzano (Ferrara-Ravenna line). The suspension, explained the Fs, was made necessary for the raising of the guard level of the Montone, Lamone, Senio and Santerno rivers due to heavy and prolonged rains. Rfi technicians on site in contact with the Prefecture and Civil Protection. Traveling trains were stopped at stations.

At the moment, due to flooding from bad weather, the people evacuated throughout the province of Ravenna are around 450, mostly concentrated towards the borders with Imolese. Sports halls, gyms and other reception facilities have been set up in many centres.

Hundreds evacuated in the Ravenna area

Il head of the Civil Protection department, Fabrizio Curcio he is traveling to the affected areas to meet the local authorities and take stock of the civil protection activities in progress. This was announced by the Dpc A team of officials from the Civil Protection department is also leaving to support the regional civil protection system. The department continues to follow the evolution of the phenomena in continuous contact with the territory.

In the meantime, the rain has stopped scourging the areas affected by the floods in Emilia-Romagna. In fact, it no longer rains in the plain between Bologna and Ravenna where the tributaries of the Reno have broken the banks in several points. In addition to making the flood flow away, the fact that it has stopped raining also makes the various civil protection operations less complicated. However, the appeals from the Municipalities remain (such as that of Russi where the Lamone has broken its banks) not to access the river banks for any reason, both for the danger of the water power and so as not to hinder any assistance.

A council the reception was organized at the Palazzetto dello Sport: “I remember that anyone can go to the Palazzetto dello sport and it is good that they bring a blanket with them”, warned the mayor Paola Pula.

Bridges also closed in the Modena area, while the Futa state road, in the Apennines, was closed in Loiano due to a landslide. He also closed several provincials in the Bolognese area. Also due to a landslide that caused the main pipe to break, the gas supply was interrupted throughout Predappio Alta. (Forlì-Cesena).

Night of intense work, that passed, even for the firefighters of Forlì-Cesena. Dozens and dozens of interventions caused by heavy rains, with landslides, mudslides and flooding. In the municipalities of Dovadola and Modigliana, 12 people had to be evacuated. The situation in the Tramazzo river basin is particularly delicate, where due to several landslides it was necessary to intervene on numerous roads and on power lines. Problems also in Predappio Alta due to the damage caused by a landslide to the gas pipeline, causing the interruption of the supply.

