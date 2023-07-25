Home » Bad weather in Milan, storm in the night. Damage and flooding. PHOTO
World

Bad weather in Milan, storm in the night. Damage and flooding. PHOTO

by admin

“The priority now is to restore local public transport and private roads as soon as possible, and we won’t be able to do it in a few hours, it will take days”, said the councilor for the environment and greenery of the municipality of Milan, Elena Grandi, at the opening of the city council. “We will have to change lines, we have all the tram lines tampered with and the trolleybus lines are badly damaged”. (In the photo the scaffolding of a building collapsed in the street also on the tram pylons in viale Isonzo)

See also  Paris, a fire breaks out near the Pont National

You may also like

The opposition in Zimbabwe has hopes of winning...

St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican Unveils New...

Why famous men paint their nails | Fun

Investigation of the Belarusian Red Cross, the secretary...

Fires in Cruillas, residents in the street at...

IMF raises Italy’s estimates, better than Germany and...

Isis Valverde stars in the Florestar collection, by...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked, replaced by...

Edit about partner and children | Entertainment

Tafari Campbell, Obama’s personal chef dies: he drowned

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy