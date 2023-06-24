Baja Mali Knindža concert at Tašmajdan | Entertainment

Baja Mali Knindža made a concert at Tašmajdan where everything was filled to the last seat.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Mirko Pajčin, better known as j, has been on the stage for decades, he is one of the most famous Serbian folk singers whose hits cause conflicting opinions in the public, and he once claimed that his music is purely entertaining and not political. Now he organized a real spectacle at the “Tašmajdan” stadium.

His fans arrived at the “Tašmajdan” stadium, and he spoke with media representatives before going on stage. The singer revealed that he is ready like a loaded gun and that this concert is the highlight of his career – “With this concert, I put my stamp on it. When I was a high school student, when I was 14 years old, I dreamed about this. I wrote songs, this is the highest step,” Baja said.

“There was a lot of controversy surrounding the concert, petitions were written, many people were bothered that you were singing in the center of Belgrade. What do you think about that?”, the representatives of the seventh force asked him, and he answered them – “Those who came forward are individual cases, and I think they are all secretly listening to me at home.”

Baja has six children, and he also revealed which of them came to the concert – “They are here, these three older ones are here, two sons are at home, and one daughter is in America, she will be watching over the phone. They are sending her recordings I am sorry that he is not here and I pray to God that he will come back”.

He also revealed whether his music is listened to in their house: “They don’t listen to it very much. I don’t listen to it myself, so neither do they”.

When he went on stage, he was greeted by the ovations of around 15,000 people, and the concert, as he had announced, began with the song “Sing, Serbia”. The fact that he has planned as many as 51 songs in the repertoire and that MP Vladimir Đukanović, Tamara Đurić, Lepi Mića and many others watched this concert from the front rows also shows that he is determined to organize an event for everyone to remember.

Take a look at the atmosphere:

