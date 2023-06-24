Home » Baja Mali Knindža concert at Tašmajdan | Entertainment
World

Baja Mali Knindža concert at Tašmajdan | Entertainment

by admin
Baja Mali Knindža concert at Tašmajdan | Entertainment

Baja Mali Knindža made a concert at Tašmajdan where everything was filled to the last seat.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

Mirko Pajčin, better known as j, has been on the stage for decades, he is one of the most famous Serbian folk singers whose hits cause conflicting opinions in the public, and he once claimed that his music is purely entertaining and not political. Now he organized a real spectacle at the “Tašmajdan” stadium.

His fans arrived at the “Tašmajdan” stadium, and he spoke with media representatives before going on stage. The singer revealed that he is ready like a loaded gun and that this concert is the highlight of his career – “With this concert, I put my stamp on it. When I was a high school student, when I was 14 years old, I dreamed about this. I wrote songs, this is the highest step,” Baja said.

“There was a lot of controversy surrounding the concert, petitions were written, many people were bothered that you were singing in the center of Belgrade. What do you think about that?”, the representatives of the seventh force asked him, and he answered them – “Those who came forward are individual cases, and I think they are all secretly listening to me at home.”

Baja has six children, and he also revealed which of them came to the concert – “They are here, these three older ones are here, two sons are at home, and one daughter is in America, she will be watching over the phone. They are sending her recordings I am sorry that he is not here and I pray to God that he will come back”.

See also  Tourism in Mykonos is once again a problem

He also revealed whether his music is listened to in their house: “They don’t listen to it very much. I don’t listen to it myself, so neither do they”.

When he went on stage, he was greeted by the ovations of around 15,000 people, and the concert, as he had announced, began with the song “Sing, Serbia”. The fact that he has planned as many as 51 songs in the repertoire and that MP Vladimir Đukanović, Tamara Đurić, Lepi Mića and many others watched this concert from the front rows also shows that he is determined to organize an event for everyone to remember.

Take a look at the atmosphere:

00:31 Baja Mali Knindža concert at Taš Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

You may also like

Wagner against Moscow, Gianandrea Gaiani: “Civil war? More...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 25 June...

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was the explorer of the...

The woman on the Air Serbia flight does...

$300 billion of Russian money frozen. Can they...

Russian President Putin Delivers Televised Speech

The ascent of Wagner’s troops towards Moscow: this...

Journey to Sonneberg, the toy town where the...

Here’s how sanctions are hurting Russia (despite often...

The mother of the killer boy was stopped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy