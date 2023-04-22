Bakhmut, this is how you fight in the trenches: the video taken in first person by a Ukrainian soldier

The explosion at the entrance to the trench, the smoke, the grenades, the shouts, the insults, the shots among the splintered trees and broken branches, lying down on the ground to avoid being hit. All, shot in first person, in the eyes of a Ukrainian soldier a Bakhmut. It is the impressive video released by the Ukrainian battalion “Da Vinci Wolves“, which shows the stark reality of a trench warfare for control of the eastern Ukrainian city.

In the video, Kiev soldiers defend what is now known as the “road of life”, the link between Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar. Pictures come from camera attached to a helmet of one of the soldiers of the battalion, who bears the name of Dmytro Kotsiubailo, 27, one of the youngest commanders of the Ukrainian army killed on March 7 near Bakhmut. “Da Vinci” was his nom de guerre.

In the footage, a soldier, call sign “Tihiy”, is seen crossing a no man’s land before taking refuge in a trench with a group of other soldiers. Here he finds the body of a dead Ukrainian soldier. “F**k, one more. He died. He rests in peace. Yes, brother, this is war,” he says in the video. Moments later, the trench is hit by an explosion, hitting the soldier closest to the entrance. “Lekha, are you okay? Lekha, are you alive?” someone asks, and the stricken soldier gives a thumbs up in response.

Soon, the soldiers receive a radio message that “the orcs” – this is how the Russians are defined in the video – they are “jumped into the trenches” Ukrainians. The soldiers emerge from the hole and an intense firefight ensues, with artillery shells exploding in multiple places. The video, posted on the battalion’s social channels, quickly went viral with thousands of views.