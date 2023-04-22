Home » Elan Chalon, stroke in training for Mickael Gelabale: saved in time, is now back home
Mickael Gelabale’s season is over.
The French player, now 39, is in Pro B at Elan Chalon.
Gelabale had a stroke in training.

“During Monday’s training I was sick and was taken to the Chalon hospital emergency room. MRI showed a stroke. I was transported to intensive care where I had more tests and then to neurology. Today I can announce that I’m back home,” said the former NBA player.

“I will now have to sit out for several weeks before I can resume my pro career and I won’t be able to return to the field before the end of the season. I am confident of my return to the field” said Gelabale.

