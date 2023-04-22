AIFA approves the free distribution of the contraceptive pill for all women: cost to the state coffers of 140 million euros a year

Free contraceptive pill for all women

AIFA has given the green light to the free distribution of the contraceptive pill for all women, without age limits.

An important choice to ensure greater choices for Italian women in family planning.

The initiative will have a total cost of around 140 million euros a year for the state coffers, but it represents a step forward in the fight against gender inequalities in our society.

What remains to be understood, however, is how the distribution of the pill will be handled and how any problems in its administration will be addressed.

What is the contraceptive pill and how does it work?

The contraceptive pill is a method of hormonal contraception, made up of a combination of estrogen and progestin which act by preventing ovulation, i.e. the release of the egg by the ovary.

Furthermore, the pill makes the lining of the uterus less hospitable to spermatozoa and alters the release of hormones from the pituitary gland, thus ensuring greater effectiveness in preventing pregnancy.

The pill should be taken daily, scrupulously following the instructions provided by your doctor or gynecologist.

There may be some possible side effects, such as nausea and headache, but these can be minimized by choosing the pill that best suits your needs and health conditions.