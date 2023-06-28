Home » Ballarò market and receiving stolen goods, the Council passes the amendment – VIDEO
World

Ballarò market and receiving stolen goods, the Council passes the amendment – VIDEO

by admin
Ballarò market and receiving stolen goods, the Council passes the amendment – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

On Monday, in the City Council, together with the resolution on the single patrimonial fee (CUP) relating to the tariff for the occupation of public land, an amendment was approved for the fight against receiving stolen goods within the market…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ballarò market and receiving stolen goods, the Council passes the amendment – VIDEO appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Russian Ministry of Defense Submits a Note on the Remarks of the German Minister of Defense on the Nuclear Deterrence of Russia-Westnet (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 28 June...

Gigi of ‘Buongiorno pescheria’ in Palermo: prepare and...

Russia, Caracciolo on La7: “Ukrainians were openly rooting...

Daily horoscope for June 28, 2023 | Magazine...

Report, Santanchè in the Senate on Wednesday 5...

The Prigozhin revolt, the points to consider and...

Lukashenko details the conversation with Prigozhin and Putin...

Moderately positive session in Piazza Affari

Young man from Livorno found dead on the...

We will hide from the family that he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy