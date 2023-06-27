Banja Luka councilors on developments in the City Administration | Info

In Banja Luka, the session of the Banja Luka City Assembly, where the problems of “Akvana” were supposed to be discussed, was interrupted today.

Source: City of Banjaluka

After the mayor of Banja Luka, Draško Stanivuković, called the citizens to join the City Administration after the protest, the President of the Assembly, Ljubo Ninković, interrupted the session due to, as he stated, an emergency situation.

Independent member of the Banjaluka City Assembly, Aco Petković, said that it is necessary to find a way out of this situation.

“Whether it’s a salary or not, we have to work because the citizens elected us and implement what we promised,” he told reporters at the City Administration.

PDP councilor Milko Grmuša asked why more than 200,000 Banja Luka residents should be hostage to the legal interpretations of two people, whoever they are.

He emphasized that there are competent institutions that should resolve this.

Saša Lazić from the People’s Movement “Banjaluka is Calling” believes that it is obvious that the city government in Banjaluka is not functioning.

“Some things here need to be changed in any way,” Lazić said.

(Srna/World)

