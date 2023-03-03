Black and white fans invited all Grobars to the Zvezde stadium

Source: MN Press

The day before 169. “eternal derby” Red Star – Partizanblack and white fans held up a banner in Stark Arena, at a basketball game Partizan against Alba. “And when everything goes wrong and bad management is there! Everyone in the hole!”, read the banner not far from the field where Željko Obradović’s team achieved a convincing victory against the Germans.

The derby between Crvena Zvezda and Partizan will be played on Friday from 19:00 the debut of the new black and white coach Igor Duljaj on the bench. The black and white basketball players delighted the fans on Thursday, and later in the evening Grobari will be with the football players, in the biggest game of Serbian football. See how it was in Stark Arena on Thursday: