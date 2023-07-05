Barak Bahar statements after the victory over Zenit | Sport

Red Star coach Barak Bahar analyzed the victory over Zenit in Russia.

Red Star played an extremely good preparatory match against Zenit in St. Petersburg, and Barak Bahar’s players won the tournament in Russia (2:1). With goals Mirko Ivanić and Jean-Philippe Craso the red and whites reached the triumph and made their coach happy, who was full of praise after the match – for them, but also for the fans who filled the stands.

First of all, against Zenit, you could see the outlines of the game that Barak Bahar wants. Crvena zvezda pressed, started high pressing and forced Zenit players to make mistakes in front of their own goal. These are the things that the Israeli insists on in training, and then on “switching” from training through friendly matches to competitive matches.

“It is important for us that we won at the start of the tournament, and in such an environment at a beautiful stadium. The relationship between the players was great, it was important to me that we get off to a good start, but more training and preparations await us” Bahar said and added: “I want us to look good on the field and to transfer that from training to matches. The most important thing for me is pressing and attacking with a large number of players, that’s the focus. We scored the first goal as a result of a practiced action. Of course, I would like us to win the tournament.”



The new coach of Crvena zvezda is aware that he had a very strong team against him today, made up of many international players who could play in more prestigious clubs. However, his team responded well to that and managed to resist the pressure, which is why they were rewarded with a victory in the end.

“They have a lot of good players and we couldn’t focus on just one. We literally had to think of everything so that they wouldn’t punish us, but Glazer also helped us, who defended brilliantly. I don’t like to highlight individuals, I always talk about the team. It is important to me that the players do well, and that we have such a relationship that I tell them everything to their face. I liked that today we had both spirit and attitude and desire,” said the Israeli expert.

Crvena zvezda had support in Russia, and Barak liked that.

“I am extremely happy that I could hear and feel the support of the fans from the bench. I enjoyed. I thank them for coming to support the club, I hope that there will be even more of them at the next matches. The crew greeted them at the end, which speaks volumes for how grateful we are. Victory is precisely for our fans. I am satisfied with the rivals, we play with good teams and that is the level of what awaits us in the Champions League. We are testing ourselves, but it is still the beginning and we have only been training for two weeks,” underlined Bahar.

