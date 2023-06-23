Home » dozens of people injured with cuts and bruises, show canceled – Corriere TV
Bad weather at the Red Rocks Amphitheater forced the cancellation of the Louis Tomlinson show

A brief but severe storm pelted spectators at the Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver with golf ball-sized hailstones. Sudden bad weather forced the cancellation of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s show. According to the authorities, at least 90 people are being treated for hail injuries, some with bruises, cuts and broken bones: seven of these taken to hospital.
Violent tornadoes, hail and storms tore through the Denver, Colorado area. The Douglas County Sheriff has asked residents to take refuge in their homes. CREDIT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX (LaPresse/Ap)

June 23, 2023 – Updated June 23, 2023, 1:00 PM

