The most likely future coach of Red Star Barak Bahar spoke about the offer from Belgrade after the victory with Maccabi.

Izvor: Twitter/Sport5/Screenshot

The arrival has been talked about for several days Baraka Bahara to Crvena zvezda and it seems that the deal is almost closed. While the Serbian champion celebrated three points against Mladost GAT (4:2), Bahar is his own Maccabi led to victory in the derby against Hapoel Ber Sheva (1:0), which brought the team closer to the third consecutive title, and then he stood in front of the television cameras and finally spoke about what is “digging” the fans from two countries – both Israel and Serbia.

“This was my last game with Maccabi”Bahar said with a sad face, and then told the journalists who interviewed him that it was his “April Fool’s Day”, which definitely “broke the ice”. After that, he commented much more seriously on the allegations about his arrival in Belgrade.

“No, I haven’t finished everything with Red Star and I can’t do that with any other team right now. I have a contract for one more year and everything has to go through the president of Maccabi. There is interest, but nothing has been concluded yet. I am the head and further to Maccabi Haifa, but I can’t say what will happen after that. Nothing has been concluded at this moment.”repeated Bahar, who was photographed in Israel with Red Star representatives the previous days.

On the other hand, his “rival” for the Crvena zvezda bench, Miloš Milojević, said after his team’s victory that he had not yet spoken to the management after the media reports, that is, he is working as if he will be the coach of the red and white team next year, but it seems that now unlikely.

Let us remind you that Red Star offered Barak Bahar a contract until 2025, the largest in the history of Serbian football. According to the letter of the contract, Bahar would collect one million euros per year, while Zvezda must also pay compensation to Maccabi for him.