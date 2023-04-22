Home » BARE BACK AND INVITATION FOR EVERYONE TO FOLLOW HER: Didi bragged about singing in front of 200,000 people, now a recording of the performance has surfaced! | Fun
World

by admin
The singer Didi J provoked a lot of comments on social networks

Source: Twitter/@Nisic2Nisic

Singer Dijana Janković, who became famous in the domestic public when she opened the door of her villa and discovered that she had an elevator in the house “so she wouldn’t have to walk to the third floor in heels”, has been building a career in America for several years.

During that time, she recorded a duet with Šegi, and recently, as a guest on a show, she revealed that she is adored in America, and that everyone, except for Novak Djokovic, has also heard of Dijana Janković. On the same occasion, she revealed that there were even 200,000 people at one of her performances, but what is particularly interesting is that there are no recordings of her performances in America anywhere.

Now, one from Palm Springs has surfaced on Twitter, in which we see Diana dressed in a thong leotard and thigh-high boots, dancing and singing.

See:

Diana previously stated that she “had the opportunity to perform for free in gay clubs in America.”

“I didn’t charge anything because I wanted to meet them and it helped me a lot in my career. So far, I have performed only in gay clubs in 12 cities. There were over 200 thousand people at my performance in one place. The feeling is phenomenal, large number of people, everyone was singing and screaming. I sang my song with Shaggy, then I was a special guest. After that I had a ‘Meet and greet’ everyone took pictures with me and followed me on Instagram and then the number of followers started to increase is climbing, I reached 4 million, and my wish is to have 10 million”.

See also  France, Macron has changed the blue of the national flag

At the end of the performance, Dijana invited everyone to follow her on social networks:

